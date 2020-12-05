UPDATE: 16-year-old Katelynn Renee Rice was found Wednesday, according to Loudon County Sheriff's authorities.

An "out of state" agency helped in locating Katelynn, according to Loudon County Sheriff's officials.

"Circumstances into the disappearance of Rice are still ongoing and the investigation is still active at this time," a news release states.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who disappeared Monday.

According to the LCSO, Katelynn Renee Rice disappeared from Old Highway 95 on Monday around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies believe she may be in the Knoxville area or possibly trying to get to Kentucky.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink t-shirt.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Katelynn, please contact Detective Sergeant Chris Bowen of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (865) 986-4823 or the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.