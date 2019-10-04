MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after what appears to be human remains were found in Morgan County, a release from the district attorney's office said.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to the release, and no information is currently available as to confirmation of the type of remains.

The identity, if the remains are in fact human, and the cause of death was also unknown, the release said.

The release did not say when and where exactly the remains were found.

"At this time the location of the remains is not being released in order to allow the anthropology team to do their work," said Lori Beaty, Assistant Victim Witness Coordinator of the Ninth Judicial District.

The District Attorney General Russell Johnson's Office, the sheriff's office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to investigate. The Regional Forensics Center Anthropology team is also examining and exhuming the remains.

A news conference is set for 5 p.m. in Wartburg.

This is a developing story. 10News is working to get more information.