DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public's help in finding a missing missing eight-year-old from Cannon County.

Tiora Anella Gower was last seen in Davidson County, near Nashville.

She is 8-years-old, 4'10", and 130 pounds.

WBIR

You're encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.