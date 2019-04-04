LOUDON, Tenn. — Several schools in the Grove Street area are no longer on soft lockdown after authorities were searching for a suspect in the area.

LCSO Deputies, K9 teams, and the Loudon Police Department are searching in the Grove Street and Highway 72 areas for Richard or Ricky Burnett.

He reportedly ran from police and was wearing a grey shirt, jeans, and a baseball hat.

According to the sheriff's office, Burnett has felony warrants for his arrest.

As of 3:20 p.m., the suspect wanted is still on the loose. All areas around nearby schools have been determined SAFE and the lockdowns were lifted, according to the sheriff's office.

Multiple law enforcement units were on scene of the schools assisting with their dismissal of students as a precautionary measure.

If you have any information or see this subject, please dial 911 immediately.