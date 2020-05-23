Authorities searching for missing Unicoi County woman

85-year-old Wilma Oliver was last seen on Thursday night. She has family in the Knoxville area.

Authorities across Tennessee are searching for 85-year-old Wilma Oliver, who has dementia.

Oliver was last seen in the Flag Pond area in Unicoi County on Thursday, according to officials. She was wearing grey pants, a lime green long sleeve shirt and a black sweater. She is 5'2" and has gray hair and hazel eyes. Oliver has a medical condition.

Oliver has family in the Knoxville area praying for her safe return.

Unicoi County Search and Rescue, sheriff's deputies and crews from two Volunteer Fire Departments were out looking for her on Friday. On Saturday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Officers assisted with drones and the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter that has heat-sensing equipment, according to a post from Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley on Facebook.