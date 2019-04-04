KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Vibe nightclub was temporarily shut down as a public nuisance by local authorities midday Thursday. The closure comes after multiple fatal shootings and a series of 911 calls connected to the club prompted public concern.

Judge Bob McGee ordered the closure of the club based on gang activity, shootings and extremely violent behavior occurring at the club, a news release from the Knox County District Attorney's office said.

The next step in the legal process will be on April 11, when there will be a hearing in Knox County Criminal Court Division II, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

The Vibe is located at 2630 Broadway in North Knoxville. This weekend, 25-year-old Jesse Roberts was killed at a nearby restaurant when multiple shots were fired in front of the club. On New Year's Day, Gregory Ballinger died after being shot at The Vibe.

There had been more than 80 calls for emergency help to the club since mid-2016, which outnumbers other Knoxville bars. There were specifically 10 calls in March 2019.

Police have responded to 44 disturbance calls at The Vibe since mid-2016, including both fatal shootings.

The release from the DA's office also noted known gang members have been known to frequent the club wearing gang colors and flashing gang signs.

"In short, The Vibe operates as a haven for criminal activity, is known in the area as such, and is a continued threat to this community," the release said. "The Vibe is a menace to the community particularly due to the violence that is occurring both inside and outside of the business."

The Knoxville Police Department and members of the district attorney's office were present at the club around 12:30 p.m. Plywood had been placed on the outside of the club. DA Charme Allen held a press conference at the club to discuss the closure.

In a press conference on Thursday, DA Charme Allen said The Vibe's owner, Kevin Cherry, was cooperating with authorities.

Cherry previously operated a nightclub in South Knoxville called Club Dejavu.

That club was shut down in 2016 due to gang activity, shootings and extremely violent behavior that occurred at the club, according to a public nuisance notice from the Knox County District Attorney's office.

The club's closure is KPD and DA's 58th nuisance closure.