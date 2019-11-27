CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A traveling mother gave birth to a baby girl at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday - just in time for Thanksgiving.

American Airlines officials confirmed the baby was born shortly after Flight 868 from Tampa landed in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic helped deliver the baby on the jetway, according to Medic.

The mom and baby are both doing well, officials said. The two were transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center hospital in Charlotte.

A baby being born at the airport or on an airplane is rare, according to officials. In the last five years, Medic said they have delivered five babies at the airport or on a plane.

Eric Linne

Flight 868, which left Tampa International Airport at 12:06 p.m., landed on schedule at Charlotte Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.

“I’ve never seen anything like that and I’ve been flying for a long time since the 1970s," Eric Linne said.

Linne said he and his wife were preparing to fly to Chicago for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“There was a huge applause," Linne said. "You could just tell people were really happy.”

The name of the mother hasn't been released, and neither has the name of her new baby girl.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: