Supply List * 3 boxes 24 count CRAYOLA crayons * 2 packs of Ticonderoga pencils (These will be collected and shared throughout the year.) * 2 large erasers * 1 pack cap erasers * 12 glue sticks (collected and shared during year) * 1 plastic folder with brads, not a three-ring binder * 1 pair of FISKARS scissors * 2 marble composition notebooks  (NO SPIRAL NOTEBOOKS.)