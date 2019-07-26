2. 1 zipper pencil pouch that has 3 holes to place into 3 ring binder3. 1 package of colored paper4. 2 large packs of baby wipes5. 1 packages of Lysol wipes6. 1 large bottle of hand sanitizer7. 2 boxes of Kleenex8. 1 box of ​Crayola​ crayons9. 2 packages of 2 glue sticks10.