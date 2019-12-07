KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Who's ready for school to start back up again?
While kids wish summer could last all year long... we've got the full list of when they'll be back in the classroom.
East Tennessee's School Districts start dates
Alcoa City Schools: July 24
Athens City: August 13
Bell County (KY): August 7
Blount County: August 1
Campbell County: August 8
Claiborne County: August 8
Clinton City: August 2
Cocke County: August 2
Etowah County: August 6
Fentress County: August 7
Grainger County: August 5
Greene County: August 6
Greeneville City: August 2
Harlan County (KY): August 14
Hamblen County: August 5
Hancock County: July 31
Hawkins County: August 5
Jefferson County: August 5
Knox County (TN): August 5
Knox County (KY): August 7
Lenoir City: August 5
Loudon County: August 5
Maryville City: August 6
McCreary County (KY): August 14
McMinn County: August 6
Monroe County: August 7
Morgan County: August 5
Newport City: August 14
Oak Ridge City: July 29
Oneida: August 5
Roane County: August 7
Scott County: August 21
Sevier County: August 14
Sweetwater City: August 7
Union County: August 8
Whitley County(KY): August 14
Williamsburg City (KY): August 26
