Carter Elementary K-3

Knox Co- Carter Elem.
Knox Co- Carter Elem.

Carter Elem. 4th & 5th grade

Knox Co- Carter Elem.
Knox Co- Carter Elem.

AL Lotts - Kindergarten
Knox Co AL Lotts - Kindergarten
Girls BOX Scissors - Fiskar metal scissors - blunt end Glue Sticks - Twelve (12) Elmer's School Glue sticks (not jumbo) Markers - One box (10-count) Crayola Classic "skinny" markers Crayons - Five (5) boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons Pencils- One (1) 12-count box of sharpened Ticonderoga #2 Kleenex
Scribd

AL Lotts - 1st grade
Knox Co AL Lotts - 1st_grade
Supply List 2019-2020* 1 white 1-inch 3-ring binder* 1 plastic pencil school box (8.6 x 5.8 x 2.5 inches)* 1 pair of Fiskars scissors* 1 (4 oz.)
Scribd

AL Lotts - 2nd grade

AL Lotts - 3rd grade

AL Lotts - 4th grade

AL Lotts - 5th grade

Cedar Bluff - Kindergarten
Knox Co Cedar Bluff - Kindergarten
2 packs of crayons (24 pack) * 1 pack of pencils * 1 plastic pencil box * 1 pair of scissors * 1 pink pearl eraser * 10 glue sticks (purple) * 1 container of Clorox wipes * 1 box of tissues * 1 pack of dry erase markers * 1 box of Ziploc bags (boys - gallon size, girls - sandwich size) * 1 Box of Band-Aids * 1 Container of baby wipes (unscented) * 1 Bottle of hand sanitizer * Extra crayons, Elmer's Glue Sticks, and Kleenex * White clear-view 1" binder
Scribd

Cedar Bluff - 1st Grade
Knox Co Cedar Bluff - 1st Grade
16 Elmer's Glue Sticks * 2 Dry Erase Marker (any color) * 1 Highlighter (any color) * 2 Pink Pearl Erasers * 1 Box of 12 or More Yellow #2 Pencils (no plastic or foil wrapped) * 1 Large Box of Kleenex * 1 Clearview 3-Ring Binder (1/2 inch) * ***1 (8"X5") Plastic School Supply Box (without handles, zippers, locks, or extra compartments) * ***1 Pair of Fiskar Scissors for Kids * ***1 K-2 Primary Composition Book (These have primary writing lines and space for pictures at the top.
Scribd

Cedar Bluff - 2nd Grade
Knox Co Cedar Bluff - 2nd Grade
4 jumbo glue sticks* 1 pair of scissors* 2 packages of #2 pre-sharpened pencils* 2 pink pearl erasers* 1 box of crayons* 1 yellow highlighter* 1 large box of tissues* Expo Markers * Extra box of tissues * 1 box of band-aids * 1 container of band-aids * 1 container
Scribd

Cedar Bluff - 3rd Grade
Knox Co Cedar Bluff - 3rd Grade
10 glue sticks* 3 packages of #2 pencils* 1 large pink eraser* Scissors* 2 spiral-bound single-subject notebooks* 4-8 black dry erase markers* 2 highlighters * Kleenex* 1 box of band-aids* 1 bottle of hand sanitizer or liquid soap* Ziplock bags - gallon or sandwich size* 1 roll of paper towels* Clorox wipes No school/ pencil boxes.
Scribd

Cedar Bluff - 4th Grade

Cedar Bluff 5th Grade

East Knox - Pre-K

East Knox - Kindergarten

East Knox - 1st Grade

East Knox - 2nd Grade

East Knox - 3rd Grade

East Knox - 4th Grade

East Knox - 5th Grade

Farragut - 3rd Grade
Knox Co Farragut - 3rd_Grade
2019-­‐2020 3rd Grade Supply List **ATTENTION: Notebooks will be required for many classrooms. Please check with your child's teacher BEFORE making your purchase for notebooks. **This is the 3rd grade supply list. There will not be individual homeroom supply lists.
Scribd

Farragut - 4th Grade
Knox Co Farragut - 4th_Grade
crayons or colored pencils (no more than 24 count) *24 or more pencils *highlighters (variety pack) *15 or more glue sticks (no liquid glue) *scissors *individual pencil sharpener *3 or more boxes of tissues *set of earbuds or headphones *flash drive *two-pocket folder *old t-shirt for smock Optional Items *disinfectant wipes *hand sanitizer *Band-Aids (latex free) *Ziploc bags (sandwich or gallon) additional list with class specific items.
Scribd

Farragut - 5th Grade
Knox Co Farragut - 5th_Grade
2019-20 School Supply List __2 heavy duty plastic folders __1 three-subject spiral notebook with folder pockets __4 two-subject spiral notebooks with folder pockets ( 2 used 1st semester and 2 used 2nd semester) __1 composition book __1 pair of school scissors __#2 pencils __Pens (any color except black ink) __2
Scribd

Farragut - 6th Grade
Knox Co Farragut - 6th Grade
grade level or classroom that may be requested by teachers when school begins. *Please Note: Some teachers may require additional materials. Students may receiveindividual teacher lists for those materials at the beginning of school. Specific supply lists for teachers and Pods will be posted on the FMS website as well.
Scribd

Farragut - 7th Grade

Farragut - 8th Grade
Knox Co Farragut - 8th Grade
grade level or classroom that may be requested by teachers when school begins. *Please Note: Some teachers may require additional materials. Students may receiveindividual teacher lists for those materials at the beginning of school. Specific supply lists for teachers and Pods will be posted on the FMS website as well.
Scribd

Halls - 6th Grade
Knox Co Halls - 6th_Grade
Students will carry a pencil pouch to each of their core classes, which will containthe supplies that overlap and will be needed in every subject. Student pencil poucheswill need to be replenished throughout the school year as needed.
Scribd

Knox Co Halls - 7th Grade
Knox Co Halls - 7th_grade
2018-19Loose leaf notebook paperPencils ErasersColored pencilsPersonal pencil sharpenerSmall scissorsGlue sticks (lots, all classes need these)Highlighters SciencePack of small, lined index cards100-page spiral notebook2 - 3 prong plastic folder with pockets (green) 3 subject spiral notebookcomposition bookcolored markersblack sharpie Math1" 3 ring binder3 prong folder with pockets1 subject spiral notebookred pen for gradingrulerTI-30XS Scientific calculatorDry-erase markers ELA1 ½" 3 ring binder with clear view jacket
Scribd

Halls - 8th Grade

Hardin Valley - Kindergarten
Knox Co Hardin Valley - Kindergarten
SUPPLY LIST Hardin Valley Elementary School Please label the following items with your child'sname:*1 pair of round Fiskars scissors*a change of clothes in a Ziploc bag*1 plastic spacemaker school box (5x8 regular size)*1 backpack (big enough to hold a binder, no wheels!)Do not label these items:*4 boxes of 24 count
Scribd

Hardin Valley - 1st Grade
Knox Co Hardin Valley - 1st Grade
Sneak Peek Night* ● 3 Boxes of 24 count crayola crayons ● 48 Sharpened No.
Scribd

Hardin Valley - 2nd Grade
Knox Co Hardin Valley - 2nd Grade
for Hardin Valley Second Grade 40 sharpened pencils child sized scissors 12 glue sticks clipboard with flat clip 2 packs of 24pk Crayola crayons 4-5 skinny highlighters 1 pack skinny markers 2 boxes Kleenex Fat Dry-Erase Markers (Minimum of 10) Pencil Cap Erasers (atleast 1 pack) Earbuds (NOTheadphones) Clorox Wipes Girls: foam soap, Quart Ziploc bags, paper towelsBoys:Hand Sanitizer, gallon ziplocs
Scribd

Hardin Valley - 3rd Grade
Knox Co Hardin Valley - 3rd Grade
1 composition book 2 boxes of crayons 1 box of markers 40 or more sharpened pencils (Ticonderoga preferred) 1-2 plastic folders with pockets and prongs scissors 8 glue sticks pencil box (about 5"x8") 1-2 highlighters cap erasers index cards (3x5) labeled earbuds 2 boxes of tissues 1 pack of 2 dry erase markers 1 container of Clorox/disinfectant wipes Girls-Post-it Notes Boys- Ziploc bags (any size) If you are not able to join us, bring them on the first day of school.
Scribd

Hardin Valley - 4th Grade
Knox Co Hardin Valley - 4th Grade
2019-2020 Hardin Valley Elementary * 2 packs of #2 pencils* 1 pack of wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper* 2 wide-ruled composition books* 1 pair of scissors* 6-8 glue sticks* 1 pack of colored pencils or crayons* 1 pack of markers* 1 pair of earbuds* 1 zippered pencil pouch (no boxes)* 1
Scribd

Hardin Valley - 5th Grade
Knox Co Hardin Valley - 5th Grade
The following materials will be used for content:* One 2-inch binder with pockets (used for science)* One pack of 5 tab dividers w/pockets for binder (used for science)* 2 composition books (used for ELA)* 1 one-subject spiral notebook (used for math)* Six poly/plastic folder with clasps and two pockets [2
Scribd

Pleasant Ridge - Pre-k

Pleasant Ridge - Kindergarten

Pleasant Ridge - 1st Grade
Knox Co Pleasant Ridge - 1st Grade
First Grade Supply List 2019- 2020 4- Boxes of 24 ct. Crayola Crayons ( we replace crayons seasonally.)
Scribd

Pleasant Ridge - 2nd Grade
Knox Co Pleasant Ridge - 2nd Grade
2 packs of yellow or black pencils (no mechanical pencils) 6 glue sticks 1 bottle of white glue 1 pair child-size scissors 2- 24 count crayons 1 pencil pouch (no boxes) 1 pack of large erasers 1 pair of earbuds 3-wide ruled spiral notebooks (1 subject/70 sheets) 1-2 pocket folder 1-1 inch binder 1 disinfectant wipes 2 boxes of tissues 1 bottle of hand sanitizer 1 Primary composition book (pictured below)
Scribd

Pleasant Ridge - 4th Grade

Pleasant Ridge - 5th Grade

Powell - Kindergarten
Knox Co Powell - Kindergarten
The following items need to be in a full-size backpack (large enough to fit a folder and coat inside) (no rolling, drawstring, or messenger bags): Required: 1) Small plastic school box (approx.
Scribd

Powell - 1st Grade
Knox Co Powell - 1st Grade
2019 - 20201pencil box (size 5x7)1 pair of Fiskars child's scissors3 boxes of Crayola 24-count crayons1 dozen No.2 pencils (solid colors) *pre-sharpened12 glue sticks2 packs of cap erasers2 boxes of tissues2 highlighters1 box of band-aids1 spiral bound composition book1 pack of dry erase markers2 plastic 3-prong pocket folders (blue & green)Boys only: hand sanitizerGirls only: baby wipes*Additional item may be requested by your child's teacher Pencil sharpenersMagic markersNotebook paperMechanical pencilsColored pencils
Scribd

Powell - 2nd Grade

Powell - 3rd Grade

Powell - 4th Grade

Powell - 5th Grade

Powell Middle - Sixth Grade
Knox Co Powell Middle - Sixth Grade
 pencil pouch  pencils  loose leaf paper  colored pencils  glue sticks  scissors Optional the classroom; they must be left in the lockers)  TI 30xs Multi-view calculator (Optional)  3 boxes of Kleenex  1 roll of paper towels  1 canister of disinfecting wipes  1 bottle of hand sanitizer the school year, such as spiral notebooks and folders.(ELA): 5 subject notebook with pockets Folder with prongs Highlighters Folder (optional) pocket folder WITH prongs Folder with prongs 4 dividers OPTIONAL: Colored Ink Pens 2 pocket folder Dividers Folder with prongs
Scribd

Powell Middle - Seventh Grade
Knox Co Powell Middle - Seventh Grade
Homeroom:  Kleenex  Clorox Wipes  Paper Towels  Hand sanitizer  Ziploc bags- Boys- quart size/Girls- gallon size  Band-aids  8 tab dividers  Lots of Loose-leaf notebook paper  Lots of pencils  At least 2 blue or black pens  Small pack of Highlighters  1pk Post-it or sticky notes  Pencils: wooden pencils only; No mechanical pencils are needed.
Scribd

Powell Middle - Eighth Grade
Knox Co Powell Middle - Eigth Grade
Homeroom -  Tissues  Paper towels  Dry Erase Markers  Pencils  Ink Pen  Notebook Paper  Colored Pencils  Scissors  Glue Stick  Dry Erase Marker  Post-it-Notes Physical Science -  4 oz White Glue Algebra -  TI - 84 (Optional)  2 inch Notebook class specific  Glue Sticks  Post-its (any size) for annotations  1 single subject notebook for an interactive novel study Mrs.
Scribd

Ritta - Kindergarten
Knox Co Ritta - Kindergarten
Phone (865) 689-1496 Fax (865) 689-0801 Shawnda Ernst David Mowry Principal Assistant Principal 2018-2019 Supplies should be sent in on your child's 2nd staggered day. Please do not label any supplies with your child's name. 1 Backpack or tote bag-no wheels, but it needs to be large enough to hold the 3 ring binder.
Scribd

Knox Co Ritta - 1st Grade

Ritta - 2nd Grade

Ritta - 3rd Grade

Ritta - 4th Grade

Ritta - 5th Grade