KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Is it okay for bands to ask attendees to put their phones away and enjoy the show?

One music group coming to Knoxville for a show is doing just that!

People attending the "The Raconteurs" concert at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Sunday night will be required to place their phones in lockable pouches when they go in.

The auditorium said that's per the band's request, and said in a Facebook post that they hope fans will be able to "unplug for the evening and be in the moment."