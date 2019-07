The Blount County Sheriff's Office says on one was hurt after an overnight fire the Tremont Lodge and Resort's event center in Townsend.

Deputies say the fire started around 12:45 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says the building that burned was the event center and not the actual lodge.

No one was inside the building at the time but a report from investigators says the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.