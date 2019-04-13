The Michigan Humane Society has been taking care of 36 beagles that were used as test subjects at a lab in Mattawan.

However, they announced Friday that the beagles are now up for adoption. The application closes on Sunday, April 14, and after that the Michigan Humane Society will start reviewing the applications to find the dogs forever homes.

"Our team is happy to announce that we are now accepting applications for our retired research animals," the Michigan Humane Society said.

►The adoption application can be found here.

An undercover investigation by the U.S. Humane Society found that the dogs were being force-fed chemicals as a part of a yearlong test at Charles River Labs.

The pesticide test was contracted by Corteva AgroSciences (the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont), according to the Humane Society.

The company decided to end the study on March 18. It is legal in the United States to conduct toxicity testing on dogs, however the Humane Society calls this type of testing "cruel and unusual."

The Michigan Humane Society said that potential adopters will need patience and time to train the beagles.

"Training could be a several months process and activities enjoyed by other dogs may not be options for them. If you are not confident that your home would fit these criteria, we’d encourage you to seek out one of our other adoptable dogs instead," the Michigan Humane Society said on Facebook.

