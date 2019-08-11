Gatlinburg Police cited a man for shooting at a bear outside a motel Thursday night.

A man shot at a bear outside of the Motel 6 around 11:20 p.m., according to a dispatcher with Gatlinburg Police. The man claimed he feared for his life, the dispatcher said.

The bear ran off into the woods, the dispatcher said. The man was not injured, and the bear's condition was unknown.

TWRA agents will look for the bear Friday morning, according to the dispatcher.

Officials are continuing to investigate what happened. This is a developing story, and 10News will update when we get more information.

