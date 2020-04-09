A cold one with a civic purpose: Beer cans used to find election poll workers in Kentucky

Kentucky officials are fearful that COVID-19 is going to limit the number of volunteers and therefore limit the number of polling locations available.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Kentucky breweries are turning to their craft to help find volunteers for November’s General Election.

Kentucky officials, like those in many states, are fearful that COVID-19 is going to limit the number of volunteers and therefore limit the number of polling locations available.

Secretary of State Michael Adams served a plan to several brewing companies who agreed to sell beer with special labels that promote the need for volunteers. Scanning a QR code on the side of the can reveal a link to the state election’s website where voters can volunteer to work the polls or register for an absentee ballot.

Brian Holton is the owner of Monnik Beer Company in Louisville. He also works as an RN in the emergency room. Holton has seen the impact of coronavirus on the front lines, and canning lines, and was more than happy to help.

“If we can have better turnout, better participation in the way that our democracy works, then I'm all about it”, he said.

Early versions of the labels pitched by Secretary Adams included his picture, but the companies involved instead chose labels that focus away from personality and push directly to the website.

Monnik Beer Company labeled 50 cases which can only be purchased at their taproom on East Burnette in Louisville.

The other companies taking part are:

Monnik Beer Company

Pivot Brewing Company in Lexington

Dreaming Creek Brewery in Richmond

Wooden Cask Brewery in Newport.