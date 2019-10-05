As Mother's Day approaches, people are buying gifts, cards, and flowers for the special women in their lives and thinking about how much they appreciate what mom does for them every day.

There's no arguing that moms are often stressed, tired, doing too much and there's research to back it up.

In 1975, more than half of mothers stayed home with their kids, according to Pew Research Center.

Flash forward to today where both parents are working in most homes.

A USA Today report claims American moms are seriously struggling and cites childcare costs as a big part of that. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, parents spend on average $12,350 to $13,900 a year. Remember, that's just the average.

Many could argue in some cities it's double that as costs of living fluctuate from place to place.

In 2016, Pew Research states moms spent 14 hours a week outside work on child care.

Paid time off isn't available to everyone. While unpaid leave can be an option, many moms can't afford to take it.

The National Partnership for Women and Families found that nearly half of women in the U.S. take less than two months of maternity leave and nearly one in four say they return to work within two weeks of giving birth.