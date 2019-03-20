GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ripley's Believe It or Not has changed everything-- inside and out! After an eight-month, $5 million renovation, the Gatlinburg attraction is like new.

General Manager Suzanne DeSear said the museum has changed out about 95 percent of its exhibits and added more than 3,000 square feet with the new renovation.

One of the goals of the renovation was to make everything brighter and more kid-friendly, DeSear said.

They've now got more than 500 exhibits, with one that's rather magical- a replica of Hogwarts that's made out of more than 500,000 match sticks!

And for all you Potterheads out there, they've also got a Harry Potter-inspired dragon made out of recycled materials.

New interactive experiences also make for an interesting visit, like Ripley's Kaleidoscope and Optical Illusion rooms.

So if you're looking for something to do this Spring Break, believe it or not, you might want to check out Ripley's.

