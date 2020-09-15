Beloved Farragut high school football coach battling cancer

Coach Eddie Courtney was diagnosed with prostate cancer six weeks ago.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Coach Eddie Courtney is battling cancer for a second time, the Farragut football team announced on Tuesday.

"After a routine yearly physical this summer, his doctor noticed his PSA levels were slightly elevated," the team's website said.

The result of the biopsy was a cancerous tumor contained to the prostate.

Courtney was previously diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease back in 2005, and is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday.

That is two days before his team, the Admirals, are scheduled to play against Morristown-West.