Beloved Farragut high school football coach battling cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Coach Eddie Courtney is battling cancer for a second time, the Farragut football team announced on Tuesday.
"After a routine yearly physical this summer, his doctor noticed his PSA levels were slightly elevated," the team's website said.
The result of the biopsy was a cancerous tumor contained to the prostate.
Courtney was previously diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease back in 2005, and is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday.
That is two days before his team, the Admirals, are scheduled to play against Morristown-West.
"This could mark the second game since 1981 that Coach Eddie Courtney will not be on the Farragut sidelines, the most recent in 2008 at Soddy Daisy. Coach Courtney stated that his future is clear because he knows that it is in God’s hands," the team website said.