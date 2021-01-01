The governor was joined by his wife, who read some nicer comments in a video posted on social media.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — While 2020 was filled with a lot of sadness, Governor Andy Beshear found a way to sneak in a little humor to celebrate the new year.

In a video posted on social media, the governor of Kentucky sat down with his wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear, to read through a handful of tweets in a style reminiscent of the "Mean Tweets" segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The video starts by saying the couple will read some of the positive things people said online this year. While there were kind comments, there were also some "mean tweets" in the mix - all directed toward Gov. Beshear.

"Fix your shirt sleeves, Andy. You're not a pirate," one of the tweets says.

After reading the tweets, Gov Beshear shared his own message for 2021.

"Part of moving into a new year is leaving all the bad in the past and taking all the good moving forward," he said.

Watch the full video below or on Gov. Beshear's Facebook page.

