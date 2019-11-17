KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in 16 years, Neyland Stadium looked a little different Saturday night.

The football field was no where in sight, instead 84,000 excited and screaming fans from all over gathered to see country music legend Garth Brooks take center stage.

Brooks said it was the "BEST night of the BEST week!" expressing his gratitude for the Vols by wearing orange and holding up a University of Tennessee flag.

The CMA Entertainer of the Year lived up to his reputation by transforming the stage into a tropical paradise for "Two Pina Coladas" and showcasing his talent of live recording "Cold Like That", fitting for the chilly evening.

Brooks pulled out new and old fan favorites from "Dive Bar" to "Callin' Baton Rouge", "The Thunder Rolls", "The Dance" and "Friends in Low Places" plus many more.

Brooks ended the concert with showcasing fans and their colorful signs, singing several iconic hits such as "American Pie" and a special Vol encore of none other than of course "Rocky Top."

Besides Brooks, only The Jacksons (The Jackson 5) and Kenny Chesney have played at Neyland Stadium, making it a historic night to remember in Neyland Stadium.

