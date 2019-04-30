NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee will decide whether Tennessee will ban the use of handheld electronic devices, including cellphones, while driving.

The Senate voted 23-7 on Tuesday to send Lee the bill. The House previously cleared it in a 53-38 vote.

State Rep. John Holsclaw Jr. carried bill 164 and said he believes if passed the would could make a major impact.

"It's gonna make Tennessee roads safer and save lives, that's the whole premise of the bill," he said.

Supporters in the GOP-supermajority legislature touted the bill as a safety measure, while opponents argued it's a government overreach.

In terms of enforcement, Holsclaw said the first step would be to get info on the penalties out as soon as possible.

"What you would start seeing is electronic signage, communication with the news media, feeding all this information out about what's about to happen," he said.

Violators would face up to a $50 fine. That amount could reach $100 if the violation causes an accident or $200 for violations in construction or school zones. The bill would take effect in July.

However there are some exceptions to this measure. According to the bill bill summary and lawmakers, law enforcement, campus police, emergency services and firefighters acting in a official capacity are exempt. It also includes any citizen in an emergency situation.

"I don't want to take away freedoms to talk on the phone I just want it to be done in a safe manner," Holsclaw said.

Sixteen states and Washington D.C. prohibit all drivers from using handheld cellphones, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Georgia passed a similar law last year.

Currently, hand-held cellphone use is banned in Tennessee school zones.