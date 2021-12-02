Black historian, Joe Valentine, shows the impact Black figures from Knoxville made throughout history

Joe Valentine, a Black historian, shared some of the amazing histories that Black people from Knoxville played throughout the years.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Joe Valentine, an average citizen, took it upon herself not only to learn Black history but to spread that knowledge as far as she can. For example, she said that the Beck Center was once an Urban Renewal office.

The program transformed Knoxville and uprooted communities of color in the city, damaging businesses and families. Now the building houses Black history, focusing on enriching and preserving pieces of Knoxville's culture.

Valentine is helping turn back the pages of history so that communities never forget the sacrifices that were made.

“We’ve got these different pockets of history that we pass by every day and don’t realize that this has significance,” said Valentine.

She mentioned one lawyer that helped in the 1919 Knoxville Riot, William Yardley. She also helped teach people about Dr. Green, who worked to open the door to healthcare for the Black community in Knoxville.

“Dr. Henry Morgan Green is one of those examples of not just being known in Knoxville but being world-renowned," she said. "He was responsible for bringing a hospital to Knoxville.”

Dr. Green also served as the president of the National Medical Association and was the founding president of the National Hospital Association. Figures like him worked to create change and while calling Knoxville their home.

“He was able to erect a building at 503 East Vine Avenue,” said Valentine about Dr. James Presnell.

It was something frowned on in Knoxville during those days — Black people were not allowed to own basically anything.

“He helped them be able to have their own business,” said Valentine.