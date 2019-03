BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Commission has approved a zoning request that paves the way for new businesses in Walland.

Commission approved the request Thursday by Blackberry Farm and several other property owners to rezone a little more than 18 acres in the Walland on Highway 321.

The owners were asking to have the property rezoned to commercial property.

A lot of the property was already being used for commercial purposes and was grandfathered in when the property was originally zoned for rural uses in 2000.

Blackberry Farm hopes to renovate the Chilhowee Inn to a general store with a small restaurant and is discussing a retail development near Eats by the Creek.