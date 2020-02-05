MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office and other local first responders turned out Saturday, to pay their respects to the family and friends of Lucas Hembree.

Hembree, 13, died Thursday after a long battle with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare terminal illness often described in layman's terms as childhood Alzheimer's.

Several deputies lined up along East Broadway to await the miles' long funeral escort as it made it way to Lucas' final resting place.

First responders from Blount, Knox, Anderson, and other counties,joined the procession as a tribute to Lucas.

In a Facebook post, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said Hembree "grew up around emergency services and loved law enforcement and firefighters," BCSO said. His father served as a Sheriff's Office Explorer as a teenager, the department said.

In March, Lucas received more than 14,000 birthday cards from around the country and world for his 13th birthday. Sheriff James Lee Berrong and Blount County Sheriff's deputies were saddened to learn of his death Thursday morning, and their condolences were with the Hembree family.

