Blount County Schools moving to virtual learning next week

Blount County Schools will receive virtual learning instruction on Monday, November 23, 2020 and Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools will move to online learning due to staffing concerns and multiple quarantines of students, the school district said in an email.

Blount County Schools will receive virtual learning instruction on Monday, November 23, 2020 and Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

All buildings will be sanitized the week of November 23, according to the email.

Blount County Schools Friends programs will operate Monday, November 23,2020 through Wednesday, November 25, 2020.