FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday night, Travis and Mitzi Fuller asked their son Kaimen to pick up his brother.

It was a short drive ⁠— about ten minutes away ⁠— and nothing out of the ordinary. But when the boys returned home, they were in a panic.

"They busted into our bedroom door and were like, “Oh, I'm so sorry, you're gonna be so mad at what happened to your Jeep," Travis recalled. "[Someone] had smashed the front driver side’s window to the point where he couldn't hardly see."

"Kaimen was nauseous telling us," Mitzi added.

Kaimen, Preston and Xan were driving down Old Glory Road in Maryville, Tennessee, when they said someone threw an object out of a white Ford truck.

The windshield of the Fullers' Jeep caved in from the impact of the object.

Grace King

"Next thing you know, our window gets busted right in front of my face," Kaimen said. "There was glass all in my dog's hair, on my face."

The boys raced home to tell their parents, who filed a police report with the Maryville Police Department. The Fullers said the police sent patrol cars out to survey the scene and look for any potential suspects, but that too much time had passed.

"By the time [the boys] got back to the house, it'd given whoever done this plenty of time to get home get to wherever they were going and basically, not be able to be held accountable for it," Travis said.

Now, he wants to use this story as a teaching moment for anyone who might find themselves in a similar situation.

"You immediately stop at the closest, safest place. Then, call the police. Then, call us," he said.

None of the boys were injured. Still, their mother is concerned that something like this could happen again.

After posting about the incident on Facebook, multiple people commented about experiencing similar situations involving thrown objects and paint guns.

"It makes me want to not to let them go anywhere.," Mitzi said. "You don't ever know what's going to happen, especially the way people are these days."

If you have any tips or information regarding who may have thrown the object, you can contact the Maryville Police Department on their website or by phone at 865-380-1388.