A Blount County woman is in jail after troopers say she took them on a three-county chase on Highway 411 on Thursday.

Authorities arrested Amy Denise Franklin, 43, of Townsend. Franklin is charged with violating probation, driving under the influence, felony evading arrest, shoplifting and driving on a revoked or suspended license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A report from Tennessee Highway Patrol said Franklin shoplifted alcohol, drank several bottles and passed out behind the wheel of her car. She also had taken a prescription narcotic, according to THP.

Two Vonore Police Department units went to wake up Franklin at the intersection of Highway 411 and Highway 360, and she drove away when she woke up and saw them, according to THP.

The Vonore Police Department and two troopers followed her north on Highway 411 through Monroe and Loudon counties into Blount County. Authorities used spike strips to stop her on Morganton Road.

They then arrested Franklin and took her to the Monroe County Jail. She has a court appearance set for Oct. 28.