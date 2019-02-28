For two Blount County families, last week's heavy rain is still a huge problem and could cost them thousands.

Gary Harris said he and his wife started contacting Blount County on Monday but the water in his yard is still there.

"Our backyard is usually beautiful. We just built a new pool," Harris said. "We're estimating it'll cost us over $100,000."

The couple said they woke up on Saturday morning to more than 6 feet of water completely flooding their entire yard, swallowing their pool, pond and grass.

"It hurts because everything my mother left me is gone," Kasey, Gary's wife, said. "We woke up to a flooded pool."

Just down the road Zach and Breana White are struggling with the same problem. Their yard is also consumed by water and their new $8,000 porch.

"Till we can get the water controlled, me and my neighbors are taking shifts, filling up the pumps through the night," White said.

The couple is also expecting a new baby in two months. They said that makes things a bit more stressful.

"We don't know when this is gonna end and we're 8 months pregnant," White said. "Now we're at the point where we don't know if we're gonna be able to bring our first born child home."

Both couples said there's so much water, neither are able to use their bathrooms or the kitchens. The White's are currently living in a camper.

"We're just trying to keep the water out," Zach said.

On Thursday, Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said in a statement his staff "continues to monitor, prioritize, and respond to the ongoing crisis."

RELATED: TEMA opens crisis cleanup hotline as flood response continues across state

It also said "we will continue to work diligently in coordination with TEMA and TDEC to keep everyone safe and to protect as much property from damage as we can."

In the meantime, both couples said they just hope something happens soon, so they don't lose anything else.

"We need stop the water that's coming in, but we need to also make sure this never happens again," White said.