DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Investigators found a body in a bag that washed up on the lake shore along Douglas Lake in Dandridge Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

At around 4:32 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to Lake Ridge Drive for a suspicious bag that washed up. According to the sheriff's office, a man was walking on his property when he noticed the bag near shore and called deputies.

Upon further investigation, deputies said they learned the bag contained human remains and launched a homicide investigation.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Attorney General’s Office are investigating.

The body was transported to the Forensics Center in Knoxville for further examination, JCSO said.