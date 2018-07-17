A body was found at a home on Foot Mineral Lane and Country Estates Way Tuesday afternoon was that of a missing Knox County man.

According to Knox County dispatch, the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office and AMR responded.

John Preston, 78, who had been missing since July 10, was found by an ATV rider on the side of a trail behind a mobile home park at Park Edge at Foote Mineral Lane.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears that Preston’s vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, got stuck and that he walked about 25 yards away, where his body was found.

There were no signs of foul play and investigators said it is believed the body had been there for days.

The sheriff's office said Preston was last seen leaving his home on Venice Road in West Knox County on July 10 to run errands and had not been seen since. He was a diabetic and had cardiac issues.

