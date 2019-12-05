A Boeing 737 landed safely at McGhee Tyson Airport Sunday morning after crew members reported a nose gear issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew declared the issue an emergency before the landing, according to an FAA spokesperson.

Delta Airlines flight 1417 left the Tri-Cities Airport and was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when it diverted, the FAA said. There were 129 customers onboard.

The FAA said it will investigate what happened. Delta sent 10news this statement.

“Delta apologizes to customers on flight 1417 from Tri-Cities to Atlanta that diverted to Knoxville out of an abundance of caution following a potential mechanical issue. The aircraft landed and taxied to the gate normally and is being inspected by maintenance technicians. In the meantime, customers are being re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft to more quickly depart to Atlanta.”