Say you were born in Tennessee but you moved and now you want to fish, hunt, and trap in the Volunteer State. Well, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency just made your life a lot easier.

Nonresidents of Tennessee, who were born in the Volunteer State, have the opportunity to apply for Native Tennessean annual licenses.

"The Native Tennessean licenses allow regular hunting/fishing/trapping licenses to be purchased at the same cost as residents and enjoy all the outstanding hunting and fishing the state has to offer," TWRA wrote in a release.

A variety of licenses are available, which includes the Resident Sportsman License for all ages.

You can apply for the Native Tennessean licenses on an annual basis.

A complete list of the licenses can be viewed on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Website at www.tnwildlife.org.

First time applicants must provide valid current photo identification, a certified birth certificate showing the applicant was born in Tennessee and/or the parents’ address was in Tennessee at the time of birth as shown on the certified birth certificate.

TWRA said first-time license applicants may send the materials to: TWRA, Licensing Division, P.O. Box 41729 or at any of TWRA’s four regional locations in Jackson, Nashville, Crossville, and Morristown.

For returning applicants, they just have to return the application. It can be mailed to the same address or returned by email: twra.miscapplication@tn.gov or by fax: (615) 837-4262.

Renewal applications can also be made at any of TWRA’s four regional offices.