KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Do you love to bowl? Do you love free things?

Well, next week is your chance to get the ball rolling on both of those passions at Maple Hall. The bowling business has been in town since June 2016, and to celebrate its three years, its opening lanes up free of charge on Thursday, June 27.

The Bowl-iversary celebration will last from 4 p.m. until midnight, a news release from Maple Hall said.

"Guests may bow for free for one hour that day; lanes will be assigned on a first-come-first-serve basis," the release said.

There will also be door prizes, a photo booth from 5 to 8 p.m. and a comedy showcase in the upstairs room at 8 p.m. for guests 21 years and older.

And happy hour specials will be honored all day as well!

"We're blessed to have such a supportive community in our downtown neighbors and in our customers that visit from coast to coast," Ryan Sheley, Maple Hall's general manager, said in the release. "Maple Hall has been able to showcase some of the finest food, cocktails and staff that Knoxville has to offer. We plan to continue showing our appreciate for the warm welcome and give back as much as we can."

That's just how they roll.

Sound like it's right up your alley? Well, Maple Hall is hoping to see you grab a ball and try your hand on their lanes!