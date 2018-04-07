LOON LAKE, Wash. -- A bride kicked off her wedding day by water skiing in her mother’s wedding dress from 37 years ago.

Katrina Nelson married her husband, Francisco Pineda, at Granite Point Park on Loon Lake Saturday.

Nelson is from California and spent many summers at Loon Lake. Her great grandfather built a cabin there in 1948. It was there where she learned how to water ski.

Prior to her wedding day, Nelson and her mother discussed wearing the dress she wore back on July 18, 1981 for the ceremony. Nelson said it did not fit quite right and they decided against it. Then, her mother suggested that she wear it water skiing before the ceremony and that is exactly what she did! She skied around the entire lake so all of her guests could see her.

“It was a little exhausting but worth it,” she said.

She also wore the same water skis she wore when she was learning as a kid. At her reception, they had the guests sign them.

