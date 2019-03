NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bridge in West Tennessee is shut down after a close encounter with a barge Thursday morning.

The bridge along Highway 70, which goes over the Tennessee River, will remain closed until TDOT crews can conduct an inspection.

The bridge is located at the line between Benton County and Humphreys County.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.