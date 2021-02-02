Bridgestone Arena is going digital with COVID-19 requirements

These new health screening steps begin this Wednesday and will go until November 15.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone has partnered with the CLEAR Health pass app to make it easy for fans attending events to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement.

The CLEAR Health pass app allows people attending events at the Bridgestone Arena to have their COVID19 requirement information ready to go and at their fingertips.

Before coming to the Arena, Bridgestone officials said fans could get the Clear Health Pass by going to nashvillepredators.com/clear. Once fans download the app, they can upload their COVID-19 vaccination card or negative test. It will then go through a verification process on the app.

Once at the Arena, Bridgestone will have tent stations set up with people checking the CLEAR Health pass.

"It will simply show the app. There is a verification process on there. It is a live screen," David Chadwell, Vice President of Events Operations for Bridgestone Arena and Nashville Predators, said. "There's motion, so we know it's not a screenshot of somebody else's. There's a selfie on there so we can visually identify that that is "the person."

Chadwell added they have contracted with "a company that has medical professionals to do the actual verification."

"Just like everybody else, this has affected all of us in ways we never expected. But bottom line is we want to keep the doors open, we want to have wonderful events," David Kells, Executive Vice President of Entertainment Venues for Bridgestone Arena and Nashville Predators, said. "We want to have great Nashville Predators games. And these are the ways we need to do it for the short term."

These new health screening steps begin this Wednesday and will go until November 15.

"This isn't something we want to do forever. We do want this to end. We do want more vaccinations in the community to go up and for the cases to go down. We'll continue to monitor," Kells said. "We'll continue to consult with all the area health professionals and all the industry event producers to see when it is the right time to roll this back or extend."

"The health and safety of our guests, artists, and performers are number one. And with the rising cases, it was paramount for us to do what's best for everybody. We love having events," Chadwell said. "We love people coming to Bridgestone arena and having fun. And we want to do that the safest way possible."

But for those who don't want the digital option of verification, the Arena provides another way.