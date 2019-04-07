"Police vehicles make a lot of different noises, but 'meowing' isn't one of them."

That's what Toledo Police said on their Facebook page after two of their officers found a kitten in a police van.

Officers Gankowsky and Peart, who work a central city crew, were confused when they heard meowing coming from the back of their van.

The officers drove the vehicle to the department's service station to figure out what was going on.

Of course when the officers got to the station, police say the meowing stopped and the mechanic couldn't find the kitten.

Toledo Police found a kitten nestled behind the headlight of a police van.

TPD

After a little while, it was discovered that the kitten managed to get up front and was nestled in behind a headlight.

Long story short, police say the cute little black-haired blue-eyed kitten has a new home - with the mechanic's daughter.