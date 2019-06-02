BRISTOL, Tenn. —

It's been a tough couple of months for CeCe Kline and her family.

While vacationing in St. Maarten back in October, CeCe felt a pain in her head and collapsed on the beach.

With no insurance, it was difficult for her to get back to America so she was stranded in a Caribbean hospital for four days.

That was until her family could afford a medical flight back to the United States, which cost more than $50,000 dollars.

Once CeCe landed on U.S. soil, she was flown to Johnson City Medical Center and was in the ICU for weeks. She then transferred to Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital for treatment.

She is currently recovering at The Waters Rehab Center in Johnson City.

Since the incident, CeCe signed up for TennCare, but after the insurance becomes effective, she will still owe 180,000 dollars in medical bills.

"It just kicked in last week for their therapy and stuff and I'm hoping it will cover Quillen and everything while we were there as well. I don't know if it will, but we are praying it does. The hospital bills are adding up like crazy," said Lindsey Reimer, CeCe's niece.

But money doesn't matter according to CeCe. She's just happy to be alive and with her family.

"I'm excited to play with my dogs again, and just live my life again," she said.

Reimer, stayed by her side every step of the way.

"Her attitude is amazing with all of this. I'm so proud of her. I really am. She is the strongest woman I have ever met in my life," Reimer said.

"I didn't know what to feel. I only thought what happened, and what did I do? I thought I did something wrong. And I still to this day feel that way,"CeCe said.

On top of the insurance, CeCe's family is also chipping in to help pay down medical expenses.

"We are still struggling financial wise with her as she moved from place to place. But we keep telling her and she knows that every place she moves to is another step up to going home," Reimer said.

