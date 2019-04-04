MEDINA, Ohio — The brother of the 23-year-old Medina man that claimed he was an Illinois boy that was last seen in 2011, has spoken out.

The FBI says DNA testing ruled Brian Rini out as being Timmothy Pitzen, missing from Aurora, Illinois.

Following the unexpected twist, WKYC spoke with Rini's estranged brother, Johnathan Rini, who says the two haven't spoken in approximately four years.

In the interview, Rini expressed his disappointment and says he has no clue why his brother would take on this persona.

"I'm not surprised, I mean he's nuts. He's been doing stupid stuff, not this serious, but he's been doing stupid stuff for as long as i can remember," said Jonathan.

He went on to say that his brother struggles with several metal health issues and he hopes he gets help.

"He has Asperger's, bipolar disorder, ADHD, the list goes on. He was receiving treatment but then he stopped and started getting in more trouble," Rini added.

A look at Brian Rini's background by WKYC shows that he has a lengthy criminal history in Medina County. He most recently served time for burglary and vandalism and was released from a state prison on March 7.

It remains unclear what charges Rini could face for claiming to be Timmothy Pitzen. However, it is being reported that he could face local charges of falsely reporting an incident.