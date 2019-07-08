BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — In honor of fallen Sullivan County Sgt. Steve Hinkle's dedication and service to the residents of Sullivan County, Shotstop will donate 100 backpack inserts to be given to students in the Sullivan County school system.

On Feb. 26, former school resource officer Sgt. Steve Hinkle passed away after he was shot in the line of duty a few days earlier.

Blue Blood Brotherhood and ShotStop Ballistics, in connection with Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, will be donating 100 BallisticBoard inserts.

"The goal at ShotStop has always been to save more lives," ShotStop director of Marketing Matt White said. "And while we didn't start out thinking we'd be making bulletproof backpack inserts, the unfortunate truth in today's world is that a product like this is needed and parents are asking for it."

"When we heard the story of Sgt. Hinkle, we felt like we had to do something special to honor his service to his community," co-founder of Blue Blood Brotherhood Tuesday Browning said.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy issued the following statement:

"We are deeply grateful for the gracious donation by Blue Blood Brotherhood and ShotStop Ballistics. These protective inserts are just another safety measure we can implement for our higher needs child to ensure safety and security at the highest level. What better cause to contribute to in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle, who not only protected these children in our schools, but also laid his life on the line to protect our community."