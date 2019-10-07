KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Burger Bash returns to World’s Fair Park next month.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, head out to World's Fair Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to enjoy gourmet burgers, live music, and a family-friendly atmosphere. The event is a fundraiser for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

There will be teams of chefs and grill masters competing to present the best slider. There is something for everyone to enjoy including kids activities and live music all day by The Coveralls and Soul Finger.

Admission to Burger Bash is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and under. Admission price includes tickets for adults to sample three sliders (kids to sample two sliders). Additional burger tickets are available for purchase.

The day’s activities will kick off with Butterfly Dash, a 10K race. There is also a 5K and family fun walk. Butterfly Dash and Burger Bash tickets are sold separately. Proceeds from race entry fees and sales of food and drink tickets will benefit the Pain and Palliative Care program at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Tickets are available online now at www.etch.com/dashandbash.