CORNELIUS, N.C. — "Bye Bye medical world and hello to living life to the fullest filled with family time and fun "first" experiences!!"

Sophia Weaver grabbed the nation's attention after her mom, Natalie Weaver, fought to protect her daughter's image after internet trolls took her picture and used it in an abortion campaign.

Natalie Weaver's daughter, Sophia, was born with deformities on her face, hands and feet. Natalie was 34 weeks pregnant when doctors told her and husband Mark what to expect.

“My world just felt like it crashed down,” Natalie said. "We tried to take her out and were met with stares and cruelty that destroyed me.”

Weaver broke the news on her Twitter account Friday morning.

"This doesn’t mean she is dying but this does mean we are in the beginning stages of changing and transitioning her care and none of us know how long she will be here. It could be a year or more or less, we just don’t know," Weaver wrote.

Sophia had just undergone recent surgery and her mom said while she is recovering, she's just really tired.

"We always said we would listen to what her body is telling us and respect that no matter how hard it is for us," Weaver wrote.

Weaver took the time to thank everyone who has supported her and her family during their journey.

"We thank you for the support and love you’ve shown us throughout her life and during this heart-wrenching transition," Weaver wrote. "We will be asking for your help in the future for some fun ideas (and your connections) and experiences that we want our girl to have."

Sophia will undergo one more procedure but will not have any more surgeries and will not go back to the hospital, Weaver wrote.

