May is Older Americans Month and in honor of that, the Office on Aging is hosting a job fair for those above 50.

Many older adults have to re-enter the workforce due to numerous reasons and the CAC Office on Aging understands.

The job fair is Wednesday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at LT Ross Building on 2247 Western Avenue.

Employers who want to hire older workers will be present to discuss current employment opportunities

People are encouraged to bring copies of their resume.

There will job opportunities in fields including clerical, retail, service industry, home health care, and hospitality.

Call the CAC Office on Aging at 865-524-2786 for more information.