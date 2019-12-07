KODAK, Tenn. — Online registration for the third annual Cades Cove Lope Lope, the only footrace in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.

Participation is limited to 750 total runners on the 5k or 10-mile courses. This year’s race takes place on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

This year, in addition to the 5k and 10-mile courses along Cades Cove Loop Road, the event features a virtual race option for those who cannot visit the Smokies to participate in person. Virtual runners can sign up online, run at the time and place of their choosing, and still support Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

You can register at LoopLope.org.

“We are so excited to bring back the Loop Lope for another beautiful fall in the Smokies,” said Kathryn Hemphill, Special Projects Director at Friends of the Smokies. “This is the only race happening inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, so you do not want to miss out. Nothing else will match the experience!”

The Cades Cove Loop Lope is hosted by and benefits Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The nonprofit organization raises money to support critical projects and programs in the park including environmental education, historic preservation, wildlife management, and more.



All participants must register in advance and space is limited. To protect the natural and cultural resources of Cades Cove, there are a limited number of parking passes available for runners to purchase at the time of registration. Free parking in Townsend and shuttle buses will be available for all registered runners without a parking pass.



Registration for both course lengths, the virtual race, and interested volunteers will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Registration and additional information can be found at LoopLope.org. This year’s event is made possible by generous support from Fleet Feet Knoxville, Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, DENSO, Rocky Top Tours, Townsend Gateway Inn, and Unlimited Training Systems.