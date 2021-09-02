Cades Cove Loop Road to close for 3 weeks in September due to preventive pavement treatment

The one-way road will be closed to all motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and horseback riders from September 7 through September 27.

TENNESSEE, USA — Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks in September to resurface the roadway and roadwork along Forge Creek Road has been extended through July 31, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The one-way road will be closed to all motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and horseback riders from September 7 through September 27. The road was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010.

The preventive pavement treatment will maintain the road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface.

A full closure is necessary to allow logistical movement of trucks and paving equipment.

While the contract duration is expected to be two months, the actual asphalt paving operation will occur over the three-week closure period.

Work also includes resurfacing of the campground entrance road from Laurel Creek Road to the Cades Campground and the parking area adjacent to the Cades Cove Campground Store.

The campground, picnic area, campground store, and horse stables will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of the paving project.

In addition, the roadwork in Cades Cove along Forge Creek Road has been extended through July 31.

Forge Creek Road has been closed to all use since November 2, 2020, to replace five bridges.

Due to the complete removal of the bridges and the use of large equipment to perform repair work, the road will continue to be closed to all use.

The full closure prevents all access to the Henry Whitehead Place and Gregory Ridge, Gregory Bald, and Hannah Mountain trailheads.

Gregory Bald is accessible from trails outside the Cades Cove area, including Wolf Ridge Trail, Long Hungry Trail, or a section of the Appalachian Trail.