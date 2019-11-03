KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Emergency response crews have responded to a law office on 9041 Executive Park Drive after a call about a white powdery substance that was delivered there, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural/Metro.

The substance has not been identified yet. Bagwell said Rural/Metro's Hazmat team has not been activated.

Roughly three to four engine companies responded, according to Bagwell, and Hazmat is on standby waiting for direction from law enforcement.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene working to get more information.