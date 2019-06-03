LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — Rick Wright and is wife are finally able to drive through flood waters to leave their home after two weeks.

"We've been trapped for 14 days and just got out yesterday," Rick Wright said.

Lake Norris is swallowing a section of Rainbow View Road in LaFollette, Tenn., and this has made life for Rick Wright and his wife a nightmare.

The situation forced the neighborhood to improvise.

"This is the rope my neighbors put here. We've been using it to get in and out of the woods. It's the only way to get to the road," Wright said.

The road is still impassable and even UPS truck drivers aren't risking it.

"If it was medicine I might try to go through or walk through the woods," one UPS driver said.

Rick said once water levels dropped, he had to risk driving through the water to get out. Luckily, his truck wasn't swept away.

"This has been ridiculous for older people. People are in trouble back here," Wright said.

He said the first few days you could drive through the woods and neighbors yards, but eventually the mud made that impossible so taking this rugged path was the only way.

Now, Rick is able to get to town for his medicine and said he's lucky the water went down when it did or he would've had to trek through the woods and find another way to town.