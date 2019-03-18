KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monday marks the first day potential candidates can pick up petitions for races on the 2019 City of Knoxville primary ballot.

Petitions can be picked up at the Knox County election commission office at 300 Main Street, room 218, in Knoxville. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The six offices that will be on the ballot in the 2019 City of Knoxville Primary Election are:



• City Mayor

• City Council at-Large, Seat A

• City Council at-Large, Seat B

• City Council at-Large, Seat C

• City Council, District 5

• Municipal Judge

As of Monday morning, six candidates had already announced their campaigns.

Knoxville mayoral candidates Eddie Mannis and Fletcher Burkhardt formally kicked off their campaigns at the end of January.

Burkhardt kicked his campaign off at The Outpost in Knoxville.

Businessman Eddie Mannis held his at the Grande Event Center on Clinton Highway. He also held a 14-hour tour of Knoxville businesses before the event.

Candidate Marshall Stair kicked his campaign off before the New Year on Nov. 29 at Holly's Gourmet Market in West Knoxville.

Indya Kincannon held an event at The Press Room on North Broadway on Nov. 13 to formally kick off her campaign -- which was the first of many events to come as candidates get read to campaign around the city.

Mike Chase, who owns Copper Cellar, and John Bevil have also submitted their bids to run for mayor in 2019.