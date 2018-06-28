The gunman who killed five people in the Capital Gazette newspaper building has been identified as Jarrod Ramos, according to CBS News. Police have not confirmed his identity.

Ramos, who lives in Laurel, Maryland, has a criminal conviction in his past, including criminal harassment.

According to an article written by the Capital Gazette in 2011, Ramos started talking on Facebook with a woman he went to high school with. At some point, she said he began harassing her. He was charged and pleaded guilty to harassment.

The Capital Gazette then wrote a story about the woman, Ramos and the dangers of what you post online. The article was called "Jarrod wants to be your friend."

Almost a year later, Ramos filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper, the writer and the publisher.

He also has various other criminal and civil cases in Anne Arundel County, Annapolis, Prince George’s County and Howard County.

Pinned to the top of a Twitter page that appears to belong to Ramos is photo of a resignation letter dated October 20, 1997. It’s from a former newspaper employee to the managing editor of the paper. The caption along with the tweet reads “So fortuitous having an open mic to go outside the record in the Court of Appeals. And they think *you're* stupid!?”

There were no tweets from this account in the past two and a half years, but something was posted Thursday at 2:37 p.m., shortly before police said the shooting happened.

The shooting occurred at an office building located on 888 Bestgate Road around 2:30 p.m. No gunfire was exchanged when police took the suspected gunman into custody.

Police also released the following details about Ramos, without naming him:

Police were able to identify him through facial recognition, according to the AP, but his name has not been released

He damaged his fingerprints so police couldn't identify him

He's described as a white male in his late 30s

He did not have any identification on him

The gun he used was a shotgun

Smoke bombs and flash bang devices were found in his backpack

He has a conflict with the newspaper itself, Lt. Ryan Frasure with Anne Arundel County police said on CNN.

